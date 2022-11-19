DNR asks hunters to fight invasive species

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to be aware of invasive species when traveling.

The DNR asks anyone out in the woods to avoid the spread of plants or seeds that aren’t native to certain areas.

To do that, you should wash all of your gear and equipment. That includes boots and even vehicles like ATVs and UTVs.

