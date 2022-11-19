COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON (SO FAR) ARRIVES TONIGHT

If you’re heading out tonight, dress warmly as the coldest air of the season settles into northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures will fall through the teens this evening, and land in the single digits overnight. It might get cold enough for some record low temperatures early Sunday morning. Green Bay’s record low is 6° set back in 1903, so this snappy cold air is a bit unusual.

Also consider the effects of the blustery west wind... As it blows your body heat away from you, you’ll perceive it to feel colder. Tonight’s wind chills will be in the single digits below zero, with some teens below zero in northcentral Wisconsin. Needless to say, it’s going to be very cold for deer hunters around daybreak Sunday morning.

While tonight will be partly cloudy, a swath of more widespread clouds will move across the area tomorrow. A few flakes are possible, especially in Door County as a southwest breeze blows off of the Bay. Some sun should return late in the day with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Temperatures will continue to rise over the next few days. Look for highs in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday. More seasonable highs near 40 degrees will arrive on Wednesday through next Saturday. It looks like we’re going to get rain on Thanksgiving and also on “Black Friday”. Folks closer to the Upper Michigan border may have some slushy snow mixed in with the rain. Holiday drivers and shoppers will likely deal with wet roads as this next weathermaker moves through the region.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: W 10-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: W/SW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Subzero wind chills. Green Bay’s record low is 6 (1903) LOW: 7

SUNDAY: Subzero chills early. Morning clouds. A few flakes possible. Some late sun. HIGH: 25 LOW: 23, then rising

MONDAY: Partly, then mostly sunny. Not as cold, but breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

THANKSGIVING: Cloudy with rain developing. A slushy mix FAR NORTH. HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

“BLACK FRIDAY” Cloudy with rain. An early slushy mix NORTHWEST. Breezy at times. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit breezy. HIGH: 40

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.