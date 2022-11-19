COLD, BLUSTERY WITH SPOTTY LIGHT SNOW ON SATURDAY

Wind chills in the single digits as hunting season begins
By David Ernst
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits at sunrise Saturday. Scattered snow showers are possible throughout the day, and overall accumulation around an inch is possible. It’s going to be a little cooler compared to Friday with highs in the middle 20s and a brisk west-northwest wind. Tht wind could be up around 15 mph leading to wind chills in the single digits and low teens all day.

Saturday night is likely the coldest we’ve experienced so far this season. Lows will be in the single digits with wind chills below zero. We’ll begin Sunday with some sunshine, but more clouds will roll in throughout the day. The wind will be a little weaker and out of the southwest. Highs should get into the upper half of the 20s, and temperatures will trend milder next week. Highs will get back into the 30s on Monday. Our weather stays quiet through the first half of the week, but a wintry mix could develop around Thanksgiving. Continue to check back for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: WNW 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: WSW 5-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers. Colder. LOW: 16 (single digits chills)

SATURDAY: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy and blustery. Coldest night so far this season. HIGH: 25 LOW: 8 (chills below zero)

SUNDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds increase. Blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Slightly milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with temperatures slightly below average. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Turning cloudy with a slight chance of a wintry mix. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Cloudy with spotty light snow. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
Rep. Janel Brandtjen
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus
Police respond to home on W. Summer Street in Appleton. Nov. 15, 2022.
Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime
Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman
Police make arrest in death of Fond du Lac woman
Manny Patel and his wife, along with their daughter, pose for a picture at Sabish Middle School...
Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation

Latest News

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold and windy weekend
Forecasts and information from the First Alert Weather team, 24 hours a day
COLD & CLOUDY HEADING INTO GUN OPENER THIS WEEKEND
First Alert Weather hunting forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Blustery cold continues
November 18 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start for hunters