COLD, BLUSTERY WITH SPOTTY LIGHT SNOW ON SATURDAY

Temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits at sunrise Saturday. Scattered snow showers are possible throughout the day, and overall accumulation around an inch is possible. It’s going to be a little cooler compared to Friday with highs in the middle 20s and a brisk west-northwest wind. Tht wind could be up around 15 mph leading to wind chills in the single digits and low teens all day.

Saturday night is likely the coldest we’ve experienced so far this season. Lows will be in the single digits with wind chills below zero. We’ll begin Sunday with some sunshine, but more clouds will roll in throughout the day. The wind will be a little weaker and out of the southwest. Highs should get into the upper half of the 20s, and temperatures will trend milder next week. Highs will get back into the 30s on Monday. Our weather stays quiet through the first half of the week, but a wintry mix could develop around Thanksgiving. Continue to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: WNW 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: WSW 5-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers. Colder. LOW: 16 (single digits chills)

SATURDAY: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy and blustery. Coldest night so far this season. HIGH: 25 LOW: 8 (chills below zero)

SUNDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds increase. Blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Slightly milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with temperatures slightly below average. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Turning cloudy with a slight chance of a wintry mix. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Cloudy with spotty light snow. HIGH: 35

