Christmas lights on Broadway

Lights, sleigh rides, carolers and cookies encourage the start of Christmas shopping in Green Bay's Broadway district
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels like winter, and it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Friday night, On Broadway lit up the downtown area on Green Bay’s near-west side, even bringing in carolers, cookie decorating, and sleigh rides.

The goal of Friday’s event was to make the Broadway district feel a little more magical and remind people to get their Christmas shopping started (with 36 shopping days left).

Adding to the Christmas feel, the 38th Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade will roll through downtown on the east side of the Fox River Saturday morning at 10.

