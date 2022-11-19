BELOW ZERO WIND CHILLS TONIGHT, WARMING TREND STARTS SUNDAY

Saturday will be the last day of potential snowfall for northeast Wisconsin as the stationary system over the northeast U.S. will finally move away by Sunday. Scattered snow showers are possible through mainly the morning hours into early afternoon. Accumulation looks to be no more than an inch of snow with the heaviest falling over Door County and Fox Valley area. Temperatures will be the coldest on Saturday with highs only in the lower 20s, but lows will be in the single digits for everyone. Wind chills will be even colder with the west winds coming in between 10-15 mph. Wind chills will fall to below zero degrees for all of northeast Wisconsin. It will be partly cloudy as well causing it to be colder. Wind chills will be between -5 to -10 degrees.

Sunshine will come back for the rest of the weekend with temperatures finally beginning to warm back up to where they should be. Highs will be in mid to upper 20s on Sunday even though the morning hours will be very cold. High pressure will move in over the Midwest changing our winds to the southwest. This will bring warmer air from the south through midweek next week. Then, a potentially strong system looks to impact northeast Wisconsin by the holidays.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 15-20 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, cold! HIGH: 24

TONIGHT: Very cold with wind chills below zero degrees. Partly cloudy. LOW: 7

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Still cold. HIGH: 27 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Sunny and getting warmer, but still below average. HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and decent. HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Overcast with chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of wintry mix. HIGH: 36

