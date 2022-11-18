West De Pere football falls to Kettle Moraine in WIAA D2 championship

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - West De Pere fell to Kettle Moraine 27-10 in the WIAA Division 2 championship game at Camp Randall on Friday.

The Phantoms were making their 5th-ever appearance at state, first trip in 4 years, and seeking a 3rd state title.

West De Pere fell behind 7-0, but took the lead by scoring 10 unanswered points. First, QB Duke Shovald hit Langdon Norgaard for a beautiful touchdown strike. The Phantoms then recovered a surprise onside kick. They converted that into a field goal.

But the Kettle Moraine Lasers scored the final 20 points of the game.

“We just didn’t play well, flat out,” said West De Pere coach Chris Greisen. “Disappointed for the kids. They put a lot of time and effort and I’m really proud of them. This is a legacy of grit. They had some talent but they squeezed every ounce of talent out of themselves. They pushed each other, pushed themselves. That’s the type of legacy they left.”

