In Waukesha’s wake, Green Bay police beef up Holiday Parade security

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 38th Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade marches through the city’s downtown Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 10 a.m. It comes almost exactly one year after the deadly parade rampage in Waukesha.

This is Green Bay’s first holiday parade since that tragedy in southern Wisconsin last year, and earlier this week we were all reminded of the immense pain so many families suffered, when Darrell Brooks was sentenced to hundreds of years in prison for driving through the parade.

Security

Green Bay police want the public to know security measures are in place to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

You’ll see more police officers along the route and vehicle-stop barricades on adjacent streets that are designed to stop any vehicle from getting through.

“What we want to message to people is to remain vigilant,” Police Lt. Tom Buchman said. “If you see anything suspicious, if you see bags that are unattended, if you see somebody that looks suspicious for any reason, notify a police officer. There will be plenty of officers working at pretty much every intersection, so you’ll be able to find a police officer nearby. If you can’t find a police officer, call 911.”

Police also urge adults to keep a close eye on small children so they don’t wander into the path of the parade.

Road closures

S. Madison St. will be closed to accommodate buses and large vehicles for parade participants.

The Madison Street exit/off-ramp east of E. Mason St. will close at 6 a.m.

All streets south of Walnut St. and west of S. Monroe St. will close at 6:30 a.m.

Walnut St. and Cherry St. will be closed between Washington St. and Jefferson St. at 9:30 a.m. for the parade route.

What to expect

The parade runs along S. Jefferson Street from Stuart St. to Cherry St, then turns down Cherry. It will take about an hour all of the floats and bands to reach the end at S. Washington and Crooks streets.

There are 60 entries in this year’s holiday parade, including Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer and the Famous Racing Sausages, and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers mascots Fang and Whiffer. There are three giant balloons: Jay Jay the Jet Plane (30 feet), The Grinch (25 feet) and Gingerbread Man (20 feet).

Frank Hermans and Amy Riemer from Let Me Be Frank Productions will entertain parade-goers in front of the Brown County courthouse from 9:30 a.m. until Mayor Eric Genrich starts a countdown to the parade at 10.

Where to park

The city recommends parking in the Main, Pine or Cherry street ramps. Because of the parade route, the Cherry Street Ramp won’t be accessible from 9:30 a.m. until the end of the parade, so don’t use that ramp if you might leave early.

Stay warm!

First Alert Weather forecasts Green Bay will just be hitting 20 degrees when the parade begins with snow clouds briefly passing through. Dress appropriately for a long duration outside.

The YWCA, Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC), St. Brendan’s Inn, The Daily Buzz, and Glaus will be serving hot chocolate or coffee drinks.

