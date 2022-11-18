Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after being arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning
FILE - Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing watches during warm ups before an...
FILE - Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.(John Amis | AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning.

Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing's offense turned in its best performance this season as Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement.

The arrest puts Downing at risk of further punishment from the NFL.

“We have been in contact with the club regarding the matter which will be reviewed,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “All league and club personnel, including coaches, are subject to potential discipline when a violation is determined to have been committed."

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he spoke to Downing, controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, general manager Jon Robinson and NFL officials. Vrabel noted the league has policies for such incidents and the Titans will make sure the NFL has all the information it needs.

Vrabel also noted he couldn't answer many questions because of both the legal and NFL processes.

“I will say however that we all have a great responsibility as members of this community as coaches, players of this organization, as fathers and husbands and teammates to make great decisions and we understand that,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel noted the Titans have had a program for employees to call for a ride home no matter the time of day since before he was hired as head coach in January 2018.

Titaninsider.com first reported the arrest.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Most Read

Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
Rep. Janel Brandtjen
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus
Police respond to home on W. Summer Street in Appleton. Nov. 15, 2022.
Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime
Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman
Police make arrest in death of Fond du Lac woman
Manny Patel and his wife, along with their daughter, pose for a picture at Sabish Middle School...
Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation

Latest News

Cold and snowy conditions to greet Wisconsin deer hunters
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow addresses Darrell Brooks during his trial in...
Parade crash judge mulls Wisconsin Supreme Court run
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez reacts after making a three-point basket during the first half of...
Lopez scores 29, Bucks deal Cavs 5th straight loss 113-98
Rep. Janel Brandtjen
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wis. Assembly caucus