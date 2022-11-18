Shiocton falls to Regis in division 7 state championship game

Head coach Brock Pahlow and senior Cade Stingle after Shiocton's 41-7 loss to Regis in the Division 7 state championship game.
By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shiocton’s first trip to Camp Randall since 2013 ended with a silver ball on Thursday afternoon.

Top ranked Regis went right to work with Zander Rockow ripping off a 65 yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage to put the Ramblers in front early. Regis did most of their work on the ground against Shiocton, racking up 345 rushing yards.

Minnesota commit Rockow set a new division 7 state title game record with 251 yards rushing against Shiocton on Thursday.

Shiocton got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with a four yard touchdown run by senior Cade Stingle. The damage was already done as Regis claimed the state title with a 41-7 victory.

“Really just trying to soak it up. Being here was amazing. I mean none of us thought, we’ve been doubted all year, and just to be here is a blessing. We were just a hard working team that never gives up. We just keep pushing ourselves to better ourselves all year, and we succeeded,” said senior Cade Stingle.

