Rep. Gallagher introduces bill to name Appleton post office for Mitchell Lundgaard

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin) is leading an effort to rename an Appleton post office for slain firefighter Mitch Lundgaard.

Gallagher has introduced legislation to rename the post office at 410 West Franklin Street as “Mitchell F. Lundgaard Post Office.”

CLICK HERE to read the full bill.

“Officer Lundgaard was a hero in every sense of the word and he deserves to be remembered as such,” said Rep. Gallagher. “While no gesture can truly honor his sacrifice, renaming the Appleton Post Office in his name is a small way to ensure his years of service to the Appleton community are not forgotten. I look forward to working with the Appleton Fire Department, the Lundgaard family, and my colleagues to ensure that the Mitchell F. Lundgaard Post Office becomes a reality.”

“Growing up I remember seeing post offices named after astronauts or distinguished members of the military. Seeing Mitch’s name here in Appleton is an amazing way to recognize the life and sacrifice made by our local hero,” said Appleton Fire Chief Jeremy Hansen.

Lundgaard, 36, was shot and killed on May 15, 2019. He responded to a medical call at Valley Transit Center. A man who appeared to be having an overdose became combative and pulled out a handgun on first responders. He shot Lundgaard and Appleton Police Officer Paul Christensen. Christensen fired back.

Lundgaard was fatally shot in the back. Christensen was shot in the lower body.

The shooter was wounded but continued shooting. He ran and grabbed a bystander by the neck, using her as a shield. The bystander, 30-year-old Brittany Schowalter of Appleton, was shot in the head and leg.

The shooter went down from his injuries, spending all five shots on first responders. Despite his injuries, he was still combative with police. He eventually died.

Lundgaard was a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department. He was posthumously promoted to driver-engineer.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.