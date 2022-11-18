Gov. Evers visits Shawano Head Start

Toys at a child care center(WGEM)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers was back in Northeast Wisconsin on Thursday, highlighting a state program supporting child care.

He visited a Head Start center in Shawano, which receives stabilization payments from “Child Care Counts.”

The program provides monthly payments to regulated child care providers to help them stay open, recruit and retrain qualified staff, and provide high-quality care.

Since it was created, the program has provided over $200 million to over 4,000 child care providers.

Gov. Evers says that’s not only helping the providers, it’s helping parents who need child care so they can work.

“First of all, it’s the right thing to do for kids because of their developmental needs, but second of all it’s economically you see some companies that are doing their own child care and providing that for their employees. So I think that everyone gets that; it’s a bipartisan thing,” the governor said.

Evers says he’s working with his staff to include funding for the program in his next budget.

