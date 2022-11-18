Foundation pays mortgage for family of decorated veteran who died from cancer

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A foundation has paid the mortgage for the family of a decorated local veteran who died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation presented Dominic Hall’s wife, Jacole, with the notice during the Fox Nation Patriot Awards Thursday. It’s part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Gold Star Family Home Program.

Dominic Hall, an Appleton Police Officer, was 33 when he died from cancer on Sept. 4. Medical professionals believe Hall’s cancer diagnosis is a direct result of his exposure to radiation, chemicals and contaminants while serving in the U.S. military overseas.

Hall is known as ‘veteran zero’ to the HunterSeven Foundation which helps veterans get the right medical treatment they need after being exposed to contaminants while in service. It’s something Executive Director Chelsey Simoni said was a difficult task for so long, until now thanks to Dominic and the newly created ‘trace model.’

“With Dominic, what we did is we put in a few different locations he had served at and we ran it through a specific software program,” said Simoni. “We use machine learning to identify every single exposure that he was exposed to.”

Those exposures are then put in one single document that can be given to medical professionals immediately to help treat a veteran suffering from an illness.

Simoni said knowing these specifics could help with proper treatment -- faster -- for veterans. “That’s critical because you know there is no one size fits all.”

“It’s literally a plug-and-play. You type in a few pieces of information, you click enter, and it, it does what would take me a year to do and does it within a minute,” Simoni said. “It’s incredible because of what we have done now, and this is solely, solely based off of Dominic Hall.”

“Knowing that we’re going to be able to save a bunch of people and have them continue to live their life. That’s so rewarding. And Dominic’s name will never be forgotten because of that,” said Jacole.

Dominic’s legacy has already started to save lives. The system he helped create has already helped another veteran get the treatment they need right away, giving them more time with family.

Action 2 News reporter Brittany Schmidt spoke with Jacole about Dominic’s legacy.

“I hurt, I absolutely hurt,” said Jacole. “I hurt for my children.”

But then there are these moments with her boys where she knows Dominic isn’t too far away.

“We were at the park the other day and he found an acorn,” said Jacole. “He said, ‘Mom, you know, can I show daddy?” And I said of course. And so there was a picture of him and he’s like, you know, holding it up. And then of course his brother does the same thing. It makes life worth living even so much more. I will continue to teach my boys that their dad was a man and that he did things to help others and that he put others first and he put God first. And that’s very important to us.”

If you are a veteran and would like to learn more about HunterSeven and its mission to help veterans exposed to contaminants while in service to our country, click here. If you are in immediate need of help, click here to fill out a request form.

