Firefighters rescue kitten trapped in SUV dashboard

Engineer Derrick Green and Lt. Chris Jape of the Grand Chute Fire Dept. rescue a kitten that...
Engineer Derrick Green and Lt. Chris Jape of the Grand Chute Fire Dept. rescue a kitten that was trapped inside an SUV dashboard
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments are known for putting out fires and rescuing cats from trees, but Thursday they rescued a cat from a car’s dashboard.

Saying “Some days we do some different things,” Grand Chute’s fire department posted on social media the rescue of a little kitten.

The family who owns the kitten drove into the station not, not knowing what to do, unable to get their kitten out.

Rescuers Lt. Chris Jape and Engineer Derrick Green managed to break out the curious kitten. Jape was off-duty but just happened to still be at Station 2 after his shift when the flustered family drove in.

