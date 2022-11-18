DOT installs first dual-language highway signs in Menominee language

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The state Department of Transportation is installing the first dual-language highways signs in the native language of the Menominee Indian Tribe in Wisconsin.

A ceremony unveiling the signs was held in Keshena on Thursday along Highway 47/55, with guest speakers Gov. Tony Evers and DOT Secretary Craig Thompson.

The signs will point out tribal boundaries, unincorporated towns, and landmarks in English and in the Menominee Algonquian dialect.

According to the Menominee website, the Tribal Legislature established the Menominee Historic Preservation Department in 1991 with the mission of preserving their culture and traditions and saving the Menominee language from extinction.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.