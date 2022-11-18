COLD FINISH TO THE WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Blustery conditions make those 20s feel even colder
By David Ernst
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Temperatures will be in the lower 20s overnight with wind chills settling into the teens. Skies will be mostly cloudy and a few light snow showers are possible. We may begin Friday morning with a few of those showers, but only flurries would be expected for the rest of the day. Highs will only get into the upper 20s, and we should be even cooler for the weekend.

The gun-deer hunt begins on Saturday morning, and temperatures will be in the upper teens around sunrise; but wind chills will be in the single digits. Our highs will be mostly in the middle 20s across the area. Wind chills may fall below zero for a while early Sunday morning. As far as snow chances go... there will be the possibility for light snow showers overnight Friday and throughout the day Saturday.

Next week will not be quite as cold with highs getting back into the 30s. The beginning of the week will be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds through Wednesday. Skies will turn mostly cloudy for Thanksgiving and there are some early indications of a stronger storm system emerging off the Plains late next week. Check back for details if you’ll be travelling for the holiday.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: WNW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty flakes. Wind chills in the teens. LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Morning flakes... then occasional flurries. Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Scattered snow showers. HIGH: 24 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: Subzero chills early. Sun & clouds. Still blustery. HIGH: 27 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Brisk, but not as chilly. HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little milder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds... still below average temps. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy and continued cool. HIGH: 35

