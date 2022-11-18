COLD & CLOUDY HEADING INTO GUN OPENER THIS WEEKEND

Another overcast and snowy morning happened across most of northeast Wisconsin. Accumulation has been less than an inch, but a light layer of snow has been reported across roadways especially in the Fox Valley area. Slow down and be cautious. The snow flurries will wrap up through the morning hours, but mostly cloudy skies will continue through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 20s once again, but temperatures will tumble down to the teens by nightfall with wind chills in the single digits.

The cold temperatures will continue into the gun opening season for hunters Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits due to winds coming from the west between 10-15 mph. There are chances of scattered snow showers as another system moves in from the north. Accumulation once again will be less than an inch. Some roads might have a light layer of snow by Saturday night. Lows will be the coldest Saturday night in the single digits with wind chills below zero degrees.

Sunday through next week will finally be nicer with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will finally start warming back up closer to average. There are indications that more snow could arrive for the holiday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: W 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few early snow showers. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Colder. Wind chills in the single digits. LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy and blustery. Very cold night. HIGH: 26 LOW: 8

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. Warming up. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Overcast with a chance of snow and freezing rain. HIGH: 35

