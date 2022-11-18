Big bucks in the Northwoods

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The excitement for deer hunting season isn’t just for the hunters. Business owners in the Northwoods are getting that happy feeling, too.

First Alert Weather meteorologist David Ernst says there are going to be below-freezing wind chills Saturday morning, and the snow that recently fell will still be on the ground for tracking deer. That’s good news for the hunters that hope to capitalize and the business owners in Crivitz and communities like it that hope to cash in.

One local business owner considers deer hunting season like a holiday.

”Up here in Marinette County, tourism is huge,” Garett Witt, manager and part owner of Witt’s Piggly Wiggly said. “And, for us, it’s usually Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day. Those are the big ones. We got a lot of great campgrounds, rivers, ATVing. You know, you name it, we got it up here in Marinette County. And this is like the fourth major holiday.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the deer population is “robust” and that should help accommodate hunters coming to the area.

The DNR expects over half a million hunters in the state’s woods and fields over the next 9 days.

We are already seeing a lot of blaze orange around Crivitz. Business owners are welcoming those hunters so they can see another color: green.

