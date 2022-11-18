Berlin Christmas trees remember those who aren’t here to celebrate with us

100 trees in Nathan Strong Park are sponsored to remember a loved one
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - The holiday season can be a tough time for anyone who’s lost a loved one, but a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Berlin is allowing people to honor those no longer with us to celebrate.

They flipped the switch at 5 o’clock, lighting up Nathan Strong Park where more than 100 trees are on display. Each one is sponsored by a family or business paying tribute to a life lost.

For many, it can be an emotional event. Most often, the people who sponsor a tree pick a very specific theme to really reflect on the type of person their loved one was before their passing.

The organizer, Harry Kwidzinski, even has a tree dedicated to his late wife, Kathy, who passed away in 2020, two days before Christmas. She was a bit of a foodie, so the tree is decorated with ornaments like hamburgers and cheese curds.

It’s a way to celebrate a season when a loss can be extremely tough to deal with.

“The second year is worst than the first year. So yeah, it’s hard. You miss your loved one. I think a lot of people feel the same. If you look at the trees here, and hopefully folks will come and look, 90% of trees are in memory of somebody. And it’s a good thing, just a beautiful thing to see,” Kwidzinski said.

If you want to check out the the displays, the trees at Nathan Strong Park will light up after dusk each night through January 7.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

