3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A “sweet spot” for fighting COVID-19

What's the humidity level in your house?
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - What’s the humidity level in your house?

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz is going to reveal the optimum humidity level that might slow the spread of COVID-19 and other bugs, including cold and flu. Too high or too low, researchers say there’s no benefit. But in that sweet spot, you just might have a healthier winter.

Also, an update on the launch of the Artemis 1 moon rocket and a view from a very unique perspective. A bird’s-eye view, if you’re a bird flying at 25,000 miles above the Earth.

