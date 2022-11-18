3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A “sweet spot” for fighting COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - What’s the humidity level in your house?

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz is going to reveal the optimum humidity level that might slow the spread of COVID-19 and other bugs, including cold and flu. Too high or too low, researchers say there’s no benefit. But in that sweet spot, you just might have a healthier winter.

Also, an update on the launch of the Artemis 1 moon rocket and a view from a very unique perspective. A bird’s-eye view, if you’re a bird flying at 25,000 miles above the Earth.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.