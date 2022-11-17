World Pancreatic Cancer Day raises awareness of symptoms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday, Nov. 17, is World Pancreatic Cancer Day to raise awareness about the disease.

In recent years, the 5-year survival rate jumped from 5% to 10%, meaning 1 in 10 people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer were still alive 5 years later.

That’s still one of the lowest 5-year survival rates of any cancer due to its aggressiveness and the difficulty of early detection, according to the American Cancer Society.

Over the years we’ve brought you the story of Tammy Heiting, whose dad died from pancreatic cancer 18 days after he was diagnosed. She’s trying to shine a light on the disease.

“All cancers are a beast, of course, but this one particular, I hope that we can get that on for early detection, that people can begin to notice those symptoms. Also, jaundice is a big symptom of pancreatic cancer, the turning yellow of the eyes, the stomachache, not able to eat. Those are some of the signs, so early detection is really the main goal. That’s really what we’re pushing for and hoping to raise awareness that way,” Heiting said.

Heiting recommends if you want to know more about pancreatic cancer, check out the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or PanCAN.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.