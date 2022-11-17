TEMPERATURES TREND COLDER TO END THE WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Temperatures are taking a colder turn, and we're not out of the woods for snowfall yet, just not like Wednesday
By David Ernst
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, and a few light snow showers are possible. Any additional accumulation would be minimal. Temperatures will settle into the mid 20s tonight, but highs will only climb into the upper 20s Thursday afternoon. We’ll see plenty of cloudy cover during the day, and spotty light snow will be possible... including during the evening’s Packers-Titans game.

A brisk wind will pick up Thursday and keep wind chills in the teens. Those blustery conditions will continue through the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the upper 20s once again, and you may spot a few flurries. It will turn colder for Saturday’s gun-deer hunting opener. Temperatures will be in the upper half of the teens at sunrise with highs only getting into the mid 20s. Passing light snow showers are possible.

The coldest morning of the upcoming week will be Sunday when early wind chills could be sub-zero for the first time this season. Highs will be in the mid 20s, but temperatures will trend milder next week. Highs could be close to 40° by Thanksgiving.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW/W 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: W 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. A few snow showers. Less wind. LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Cloudy and colder. Spotty light snow possible. A brisk wind. HIGH: 29 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flurries? HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit blustery. Spotty light snow. HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: Subzero chills early. Partly cloudy. Still blustery. HIGH: 26 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold with less wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool with a light breeze. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, but a little milder. HIGH: 38

