Suspect in Green Bay murder pleads not guilty to murder in Alabama

Caleb Anderson
Caleb Anderson(Escambia County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in the murder of a man in Green Bay and an attack on a jogger in Iron County, Michigan, is continuing his legal battles in Alabama.

Caleb Anderson pleaded not guilty Thursday to capital murder for the death of Dwight Dixon in Escambia County, Alabama.

Authorities believe Anderson killed Dixon, 52, while he was on the run after the murder of Patrick L. Ernst, 65, in Green Bay.

U.S. Marshals eventually caught up with Anderson in Helena, Alabama, about 200 miles from where Dixon was murdered.

Court records show Anderson heard the indictment against him before is plea and his defense attorneys were given 30 days to file any motions.

The capital murder charge carries 10 years to life in prison, but Alabama also has the death penalty if prosecutors want to pursue that.

Wisconsin’s online court records don’t show any charges have been filed against Anderson for the Green Bay murder while he’s jailed in Alabama and his legal proceedings continue to play out there.

