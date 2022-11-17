Stretches of highway closed in Manitowoc County after box truck tips

A box truck hauling hazardous materials tips in Manitowoc County.
A box truck hauling hazardous materials tips in Manitowoc County.(Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Hazmat team was called to Manitowoc County after a box truck tipped Thursday morning.

ROAD CLOSURES

  • Highway 151 between County Highway J and County Highway W
  • County Highway A between Highway 151 and County Highway C

The highway department opened a section of County Highway JJ to help with traffic heading east and west in Manitowoc County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Outagamie County Hazmat Team was called to help with cleanup and safety precautions. The Sheriff’s Office says there are no hazardous materials leaking as a result of the crash.

Officials did not say what type of hazardous materials were part of the cargo.

The driver was not hurt.

Roads are slick. First Alert Traffic has reported multiple crashes Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

