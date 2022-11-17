SNOW SHOWERS, WITH COLDER WEATHER COMING SOON

There’s been some travel trouble in the Fox Cities this morning due to last night’s snow showers. Overnight melting and refreezing may have also created some patchy ice. Additional light snow is possible today, but we’re only expecting a coating here and there. Skies will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures close to 30 degrees. A brisk west wind will keep our wind chills in the upper teens.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during tonight’s Packers-Titans game. Some flurries are possible during the game. Temperatures will be in the middle 20s, with “feel-like temperatures” in the middle teens. Fans going to the game should dress in layers and have their hand warmers handy.

Colder and more blustery weather will swoop in tomorrow and into the weekend. Our highs will be mostly in the middle 20s across the area. Wind chills may fall below zero for a while early Sunday morning... Long story short, it’s going to be a chilly start to the Wisconsin gun-deer hunting season. While the wind may not be ideal, at least there should be some tracking snow and cold weather to get the deer moving around.

Next week will not be quite as cold with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Early indications suggest we’ll get some rain and/or snow sometime on Thanksgiving Thursday and into “Black Friday”. This may impact people driving or shopping around the holidays, so stay tuned for more specific details in the days to come...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Slippery roads possible this morning. Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 30

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty flakes. Wind chills in the teens. LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Morning flakes. Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Scattered snow showers. HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: Subzero chills early. Variable clouds. Still blustery. HIGH: 27 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.