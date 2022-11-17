Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime

Police respond to home on W. Summer Street in Appleton. Nov. 15, 2022.
Police respond to home on W. Summer Street in Appleton. Nov. 15, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime.

As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house on the 700-block of W. Summer St.

Thursday, police identified the victim as 31-year-old Erik B. Hudson Jr. He lived in Fox Crossing.

Police say an autopsy was conducted Wednesday by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are not releasing any information about the cause of death.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anybody who has information that might help investigators is asked to call the Appleton Police Department at (920) 832-5500 and speak with Detective Lidbury.

