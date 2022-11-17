Plea and sentencing hearing set for former Two Rivers teacher charged with student sex assault

Rebecca Kilps
Rebecca Kilps(Manitowoc County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A plea and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a former Two Rivers teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Rebecca Kilps. 35. is scheduled to appear for a hearing on Jan. 25, 2023.

A plea/sentencing hearing indicates a defendant has reached a deal with prosecutors to admit guilt and be sentenced.

Kilps is charged with three counts of Sex Assault of Student by School Staff in Manitowoc County.

On May 23, a detective was contacted by a school social worker who had been informed about a student having a relationship with a teacher.

On May 24, the detective received a call from the husband of Rebecca Kilps who reported that he had suspicions and checked his wife’s phone while she was sleeping. He found messages between Rebecca and the victim in which the two were “talking about a future together and saying they love each other.” He confronted her. She admitted it was a student and they had been friends before they started saying “I love you” and “talking sexually.”

The former teacher told the detective that she hoped after the victim graduated she would end her relationship with her husband.

“Rebecca said she knew the sexual contact with [victim] was illegal due to his age,” reads the complaint.

Kilps resigned from her position in the district.

