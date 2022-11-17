Packers wives promote Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers wives Molly Crosby and Aiyda Cobb are working to get books to kids in need this holiday season.

Crosby and Cobb are honorary chairs of the Friends of the Brown County Library and the force behind the 34th Give-A-Kid-A-Book campaign.

The campaign collects new, unwrapped books for children in low-income families. Book distribution takes place through the Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program in Green Bay.

CLICK HERE for the Give-A-Kid-A-Book Wishlist.

CLICK HERE for more information on how to donate to the campaign.

Molly Crosby is married to Packers kicker Mason Crosby. Aiyda Cobb is married to WR Randall Cobb.

