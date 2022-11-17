Oneida Nation unveils Purple Heart Reservation sign

Purple Heart
Purple Heart(State of Maine)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oneida Nation officially unveiled its new highway sign Thursday. It’s the first of various planned signs that indicate the Oneida Reservation is a Purple Heart Reservation, which recognizes the service and sacrifice made by veterans who protected their country.

Oneida Nation Chair Tehassi Hill shared what he believes the sign represents to his community.

“That our people here on this reservation, and our ancestors, have fought on the side of the United States since the Revolutionary War, and being able to share that history with someone just passing by, and maybe it’ll picque their interest to look more into it,” said Hill.

The Oneida Nation is currently the only Indian reservation in the country to have its own Purple Heart designated highway signs.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Janel Brandtjen
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus
A 2013 Bobcat skid-steer loader was stolen from Triangle Sports Area in Green Bay
Police recover $50,000 Bobcat stolen from Green Bay Parks
Manny Patel and his wife, along with their daughter, pose for a picture at Sabish Middle School...
Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in...
Local reactions to Donald Trump’s re-election announcement
Sheboygan County warns about school bus violations.
Video shows close call for kids waiting for school bus

Latest News

Shiocton’s first trip to Camp Randall since 2013 ended with a silver ball on Thursday afternoon.
Shiocton falls in Division 7 state title game
Toys at a child care center
Gov. Evers visits Shawano Head Start
Deer hunters
Cold and snowy conditions greet Wisconsin deer hunters
Caleb Anderson
Suspect in Green Bay murder pleads not guilty to murder in Alabama