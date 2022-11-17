Omro Area Community Center looking for new home

OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Omro Area Community Center is looking for a new home after being told its lease was not going to be renewed. The City of Omro, which owns the building that houses the community center, has decided to sell it as it moves forward with a master plan that includes building a new city hall.

For nearly 30 years the Omro Area Community Center has operated out of a City of Omro building. Since 1995, the community center has rented the space from the city for a dollar a month. The facility has hosted everything from senior citizen exercise classes to “Breakfast with Santa”. The space is often rented out for other private events too. It’s a fixture in the community.

“This is more than four walls. It’s our home, it’s our friendship. And I’m so afraid that if they take this away, we’re going to have people pass away by themselves or people going into depression and we can’t have that happen, we can’t let that happen,” says community center volunteer Angie Zeno.

Earlier this year, the community center board was told the city was considering selling the building. And, in September, the board was notified its lease would not be renewed at the end of this year. In an effort to save its space, the board offered the city new lease terms. According to community center board president, Jen Jordan, “We would be renting the building for a dollar a month but we would also be paying all of the expenses here. We had an offer that said they wouldn’t have to pay any of the utilities, they wouldn’t have to pay any of the extras or anything like that we would be paying for everything.”

The city council voted unanimously to reject that offer and move forward with the sale of the building. The city administrator telling Action 2 News it simply came down to money. It costs the city about $30,000 to $40,000 a year to operate the building. It’s an expense and a facility that simply doesn’t fit into future plans for Omro.

City Administrator Vicky Rasmussen says, “The master plan is to sell buildings that the city owns throughout the city so they can add tax base back to the city’s tax roll as well as consolidate building and eventually build a new city hall and police department.”

City officials understand the impact closing the center will have on its programming, but they say there are other facilities in the community that can be used for events. Rasumssen adds, “We have a wonderful activity room at the library. We do have room right here, downstairs that we could take on things like chair exercises and such.”

The community center board has launched a capital campaign to try and raise money for a new space. But, time is running out and they anticipate having to close completely at the end of the year since it won’t have a place to call home.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.