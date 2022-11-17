Mother, daughter duo share unique story of premature births for World Prematurity Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A mother-daughter duo in De Pere is sharing their story in hopes of raising awareness for preterm births and the importance of quality care.

Thursday, November 17, is World Prematurity Day. About 1 in 10 babies is born preterm in the U.S. every year.

Lindsay Deuster gave birth to twin girls at 28 weeks. They both weighed less than 3 pounds.

Deuster’s twins spent 11 weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital and are now thriving 6-year-olds.

Deuster spent time at the same NICU decades ago when she was born prematurely at 30 weeks. Deuster also has a twin sister.

“It was a very scary thing because I had my first baby shower scheduled and on the way to the baby shower, we made a detour to the hospital and a few hours later, I had not one but two little girls,” said Jane Deuster, Lindsay’s mom.

Although the NICU has changed as technology continues to advance, the Deusters say the level of care has not changed one bit. Even some nurses have worked there for decades.

“I consider us blessed in Wisconsin,” said Lindsay. “We have amazing medical resources and so I know that those medical teams are doing everything in their power to help those babies be healthy.”

“When they were in the NICU and I was visiting, I brought the photo album when my daughter was in the NICU and one of the nurses, said, ‘oh my gosh that is me,’ so that is how we discovered one of the nurses was still there after 33 years,” said Jane.

HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital nursing manager, Betsy Carney-Hoffman, said that happens more often than you may think.

“We have parents, and we have visitors that come back and they’ll say, ‘Well, my child was here 10 years ago, but I don’t know if we’ll know anybody’ and then they start seeing all the people that they know,” said Carney-Hoffman. “That’s the reward. There are many rewards, but just seeing graduates come back, whether they’re four months or 40 years old. It’s really amazing.”

“In today’s world, there’s an extra level of comfort in seeing that infants born under 2 pounds can be physicians or attorneys or Miss America if that is what they want to be,” said Jane. “The chances of them doing well at these tiny birth rates is just remarkable.”

Lindsay is a pediatrician with Prevea Health. She said being a mom of preemies gives her another chance to connect and help her patients.

“When I see preemie babies leaving the NICU and seeing me as their pediatrician, I know I have experienced what they’ve been through on the parent side of things so I feel like I can help them through that transition process in a different way cause I’ve experienced it from both sides,” said Lindsay.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.