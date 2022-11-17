Man convicted in Omro double murder

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Omro man has been convicted in a 2020 double homicide.

On Nov. 16, a jury found Andrew Clark guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Domestic Abuse) and 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Mutilating a Corpse).

Clark, 54, killed Melissa Matz and Lavar Wallace at a home on Elo Road on Oct. 21, 2020. Court documents say Clark shot both victims and tried to cover up the crime by starting the house on fire.

Prosecutors allege Clark called 911 to report the fire, claiming someone broke into the house. Investigators said Clark’s story didn’t add up, and they found towels and rags soaked with an accelerant near the bodies along with a candle.

Investigators say Clark and another man went to a bar that had security cameras to establish an alibi. The man told investigators he feared for his life if he didn’t cooperate with Clark. The man was originally charged with aiding a felon, but the case was dismissed.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2023.

