Man convicted in Omro double murder

Andrew Clark
Andrew Clark(Winnebago County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Omro man has been convicted in a 2020 double homicide.

On Nov. 16, a jury found Andrew Clark guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Domestic Abuse) and 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Mutilating a Corpse).

Clark, 54, killed Melissa Matz and Lavar Wallace at a home on Elo Road on Oct. 21, 2020. Court documents say Clark shot both victims and tried to cover up the crime by starting the house on fire.

Prosecutors allege Clark called 911 to report the fire, claiming someone broke into the house. Investigators said Clark’s story didn’t add up, and they found towels and rags soaked with an accelerant near the bodies along with a candle.

Investigators say Clark and another man went to a bar that had security cameras to establish an alibi. The man told investigators he feared for his life if he didn’t cooperate with Clark. The man was originally charged with aiding a felon, but the case was dismissed.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Janel Brandtjen
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus
A 2013 Bobcat skid-steer loader was stolen from Triangle Sports Area in Green Bay
Police recover $50,000 Bobcat stolen from Green Bay Parks
Manny Patel and his wife, along with their daughter, pose for a picture at Sabish Middle School...
Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in...
Local reactions to Donald Trump’s re-election announcement
Sheboygan County warns about school bus violations.
Video shows close call for kids waiting for school bus

Latest News

November 17 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold for the Packers game
Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman
Police make arrest in death of Fond du Lac woman
A box truck hauling hazardous materials tips in Manitowoc County.
Roads reopen where box truck hauling hazardous materials tipped
Give A Kid A Book Campaign
WATCH: Packers wives kick off Give a Kid a Book campaign