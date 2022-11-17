Madison Starbucks takes part in nationwide strike

FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022.
FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Starbucks is striking in solidarity, as stores across the nation take part in the ‘Red Cup Rebellion’.

The participating location on the Capitol Square unionized in July. Across the United States, union workers are calling for Starbucks to fully staff all union stores and meet them at the bargaining table.

The strike coincides with the company’s Red Cup Day, when customers get a free branded Starbucks cups with certain purchases. According to Starbucks Workers United, demonstrating workers will give customers Starbucks Workers United branded cups outside stores.

An estimated 2,000 workers across the nation are expected to take part in the strike.

Starbucks has not released a statement on the strike.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Janel Brandtjen
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in...
Local reactions to Donald Trump’s re-election announcement
Sheboygan County warns about school bus violations.
Video shows close call for kids waiting for school bus
Darrell Brooks stands in an adjacent courtroom as he monitors the judge handing down his...
Brooks given 6 life sentences for Waukesha parade attack
A 2013 Bobcat skid-steer loader was stolen from Triangle Sports Area in Green Bay
Police recover $50,000 Bobcat stolen from Green Bay Parks

Latest News

November 17 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly gameday
LeRoy Butler at Packers Hall of Fame Exhibit
LeRoy Butler announces documentary, “Leap of Faith”
LeRoy Butler exhibit in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame at Lambeau Field
LeRoy Butler announces documentary "Leap of Faith"
Lighting of the Peace Tree outside the Brown County courthouse in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay celebrates Peace Tree lighting