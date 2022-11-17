LeRoy Butler announces documentary, “Leap of Faith”

LeRoy Butler at Packers Hall of Fame Exhibit
LeRoy Butler at Packers Hall of Fame Exhibit(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler announced Wednesday he will be the subject of a full-length, feature documentary film project.

The film, titled “Leap of Faith: The LeRoy Butler Story,” is still in the early stages.

The director is Patrick Creadon of O’Malley Creadon Productions.

They spoke about the project at a news conference at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

“I’m probably going to think about my momma, and of course, my teammates, and more than anything, the 90,000 fans that no other franchise could say would be there in 20-degree weather,” Butler said.

Thursday night, during halftime of the Packers-Titans game, the Packers will present Butler’s Ring of Excellence and unveil his name in the stadium bowl’s ring of honor, as the team honors his recent Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

