INTERVIEW: National Adoption Month

President Reagan declared National Adoption Week in 1984. Adoptive Services Inc. in Appleton was one year old.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - November is National Adoption Month. The initiative traces its roots back to President Ronald Reagan, who started National Adoption Week in 1984. It expanded to an entire month in 1995 under President Bill Clinton.

The goal is to promote awareness of adoption issues and highlight the need for adoptive families. We were joined by Katy Eder from Adoptive Services Inc. in Appleton -- an organization that was one year old for that first National Adoption Week. It was the first private adoption service in the state not affiliated with a religious entity.

Adoptive Services also provides help for pregnant mothers. Has the recent Supreme Court decision and Wisconsin ban impacted the number of women using their services?

We also asked Eder about the national uptick in adoptions since 2000 and the need in our community now. We also talk about the number of teens on foster care who could use an adoptive home and what age groups Adoptive Services sees most here.

