Green Bay celebrates Peace Tree lighting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green bay’s downtown district got holiday celebrations underway Wednesday night, lighting the Peace Tree with festive lights outside the Brown County courthouse.

The mayor led the ceremony to kick off a week of celebrations. The city also plans to hold its holiday parade at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19, along with a holiday art market at Hotel Northland from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Peace Tree tradition began in 1968 as a response to the Vietnam war.

The Peace Tree will stay lit until the start of January.

