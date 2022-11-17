First woman elected as Alabama senator begins taking office

Katie Britt succeeds long-time Senator Richard Shelby
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) went from working as Richard Shelby’s chief of staff to eventually replacing him as a U.S. senator.

Alabama now goes from having one of the oldest U.S. senators, Shelby is 87-years-old, to one of the youngest. Britt is 40-years-old.

Britt made her first trip to Congress decades ago as an intern for Shelby.

“Over 20 years ago,” Britt said, “and this very building. And then now to be here with my name on the door, it’s really surreal.”

Britt won her election with 66 percent of the vote. She is pitching herself as a family-friendly senator. Britt said she can deliver the change she says voters want.

“They want us to seal and secure our border,” Britt said. “They see what that’s doing in our communities from a safety perspective and what it’s doing with the fentanyl crisis. It’s not only hitting every community across Alabama, but schools and into families.”

Britt says she wants to carry on the Shelby’s legacy of making relationships and seizing opportunities, but she plans to make her own personal mark on the position.

“Make sure that I’m Senator Katie Britt,” Britt said. “I’m my own person. That I am walking forward and working hard for our parents across our state and nation.”

Britt’s term technically begins January 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Janel Brandtjen
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus
A 2013 Bobcat skid-steer loader was stolen from Triangle Sports Area in Green Bay
Police recover $50,000 Bobcat stolen from Green Bay Parks
Manny Patel and his wife, along with their daughter, pose for a picture at Sabish Middle School...
Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in...
Local reactions to Donald Trump’s re-election announcement
Sheboygan County warns about school bus violations.
Video shows close call for kids waiting for school bus

Latest News

Rep. Janel Brandtjen
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in...
Local reactions to Donald Trump’s re-election announcement
Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties
INTERVIEW: A closer look at Wisconsin’s election numbers
Voting
Poll: Wisconsin voters have strong confidence in Tuesday’s election
Gov. Tony Evers stops to help a student during a visit to Oaklawn Elementary School in Oshkosh
Gov. Evers gets warm welcome at Oshkosh school after re-election