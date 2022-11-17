FDA focuses on bacterial illnesses caused by baby formula

FILE - A baby is shown drinking a bottle. The FDA said it is working on ways to ensure that the...
FILE - A baby is shown drinking a bottle. The FDA said it is working on ways to ensure that the baby formula supply is bacteria-free.(Source: CNN/WFTV/KCBS/KCAL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is working on a plan to fight bacterial illnesses caused by contaminated baby formula.

The agency wants a bacterial infection called cronobacter added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of reportable diseases.

That would require doctors to notify public health officials of any cases they see.

Four infants who consumed powdered formula from Abbott Nutrition last year developed cronobacter infections, and two died.

That resulted in Abbott’s production facility in Sturgis, Michigan, being shut down, triggering a nationwide formula shortage.

Right now, Minnesota is the only state that tracks cronobacter infections.

The FDA is also thinking about creating a dedicated team of food inspectors focused on infant formula.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Janel Brandtjen
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus
Sheboygan County warns about school bus violations.
Video shows close call for kids waiting for school bus
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in...
Local reactions to Donald Trump’s re-election announcement
A 2013 Bobcat skid-steer loader was stolen from Triangle Sports Area in Green Bay
Police recover $50,000 Bobcat stolen from Green Bay Parks
Darrell Brooks stands in an adjacent courtroom as he monitors the judge handing down his...
Brooks given 6 life sentences for Waukesha parade attack

Latest News

This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show...
Ram heavy-duty diesel trucks recalled for engine fire risk
A family is asking for justice after a video was released that shows an inmate reportedly...
GRAPHIC: Attorneys demand arrest of guards in jail detainee’s beating
A family is asking for justice after a video was released that shows an inmate reportedly...
GRAPHIC: Family reacts to allegations prison guards beat inmate
FILE - The J.C. Boyle Dam diverts water from the Klamath River to a powerhouse downstream on...
US regulators to vote on largest dam demolition in history