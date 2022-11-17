Fans hope LeRoy Butler gives them one more Lambeau Leap

LeRoy Butler (right) enshrined at Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Scott Koral
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It will be cold for Thursday night’s Packers-Titans game, but fans will see something special that should warm their hearts. The Green Bay Packers are honoring a man who embodied the Packer way: LeRoy Butler.

Butler, who played for Green Bay from 1990 to 2001, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past August. In a halftime ceremony, he’ll receive his Ring of Excellence and have his name added to Lambeau Field’s ring of honor.

Butler invented something at Lambeau Field that has become a staple for both Packers and players around the NFL: the Lambeau Leap.

Fans hope Butler does one last leap Thursday night.

“He was the epitome of team. He was the epitome of enthusiasm. He was selfless. It’s so great that a guy like that, invented the Leap, and we can always remember the Leap, and always remember LeRoy Butler,” Packers fan A.J. Watson said.

Butler as a child overcame poverty, learning disabilities and a bone condition that made it tough for him to walk and became an All-Pro safety for the Packers.

He retired as the first safety to record 35 interceptions and 20 sacks in a career.

Fans always knew he would eventually get his proper recognition.

”I think he’s waited way too long, first of all, to even get elected to the Hall of Fame. I knew once he would get elected into the Hall of Fame his name would be on the Ring of Honor. So, I think it’s about time he did,” Packers fan Mark Schroeder said.

Butler is the 28th Packer enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

