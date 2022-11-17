3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Artemis 1 lifts off (finally)

Brad Spakowitz looks at the mission and what's next
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Despite cost overruns and numerous delays, the Artemis 1 moon rocket finally lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., very early Wednesday morning.

A little after 1 o’clock, local time, NASA’s most powerful rocket lit up the dark sky and began its unmanned mission.

So... now what?

Brad Spakowitz fills 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with what’s next for NASA’s Artemis project and what needs to happen to get astronauts back on the moon.

