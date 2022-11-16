Wisconsin survives cold shooting to defeat Green Bay 56-45

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 11 points and Wisconsin overcame a horrible shooting night to turnback Green Bay 56-45 on Tuesday.

The Badgers survived 30% shooting by going 8 of 19 (42.1%) from 3-point range and 16 of 19 from the foul line. They also had a 45-25 rebounding advantage, 15-3 on the offensive end, which was needed as they outscored the Phoenix 17-2 in second-chance points.

Wisconsin is now 27-1 all-time against Green Bay; 23-0 in Madison.

An 11-0 run, starting with three 3s, had Wisconsin up 26-11 with four minutes to go in the first half and the Badgers led 32-15 at the half as the Phoenix went 1 of 10 from 3-point range and shot 21%.

But Green Boy had a 14-1 run early in the second half, the last eight by Cade Meyer, to pull within 35-29 with 13:13 to play.

A Zae Blake layup and Brock Heffner’s free throw made it 37-27 with under 11 minutes to play but at the midpoint Davis knocked down a 3-pointer. It was the Badgers’ first field goal in more than nine minutes and ended an 0-for-6 shooting drought.

Blake’s 3 with 5:41 left pulled Green Bay within 44-38 and it was a seven-point game with under three minutes to play when Steven Crowls hit a 3 and converted a three-point play 19 seconds apart to seal the game.

Crowls finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn, who combined to average 25.7 points, split 16 points on a combined 4 of 25 shooting.

Blake scored 15 points for Green Bay (0-3) and Meyer had 13. The Phoenix shot 50% in the second half.

