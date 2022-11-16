Virginia football player Mike Hollins awake, alert after 2nd surgery following deadly shooting

University of Virginia football player Mike Hollins is said to be alert and awake after a...
University of Virginia football player Mike Hollins is said to be alert and awake after a second surgery following a deadly shooting.(University of Virginia)
By Eddie Callahan, Isabella Ledonne and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A University of Virginia football player continues his recovery after a deadly shooting occurred over the weekend.

WDBJ reports Virginia running back Mike Hollins is out of his second surgery and doing well.

According to the law office of Gordon McKernan, Hollins was able to be taken off a ventilator and out of the ICU.

McKernan is not representing Hollins, but the law office said he has been a longtime family friend.

The Associated Press reports Hollins was severely injured in the shooting that took place Sunday.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a fellow Virginia student, has been arrested and charged with the shooting. He is accused of opening fire on a bus that was returning from a field trip and targeting specific victims — many of them football players — shooting one as he slept.

The shooting left three football players dead while wounding Hollins and another student.

The university has since announced the cancellation of Saturday’s football game in the wake of the deadly shooting.

Jones made a court appearance Wednesday. He did not enter a plea to the numerous charges he faces and said he plans to hire an attorney, according to The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Police respond to home on W. Summer Street in Appleton. Nov. 15, 2022.
Police investigating suspicious death in Appleton
Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman
Fond du Lac Police identify woman found dead in home
A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) against the Arizona Cardinals during the...
Packers cut Amari Rodgers, RB Kylin Hill

Latest News

Dairy Queen cones
Dairy Queen in Fond du Lac gives away thousands of Dilly Bars
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018.
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
Top U.S. general attempted to speak with a Russian counterpart on Tuesday but attempts were...
Russia didn’t take US phone call after Poland missile strike
Top U.S. general attempted to speak with a Russian counterpart on Tuesday but attempts were...
Pentagon: Couldn't reach Russian counterpart on missile in Poland
Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an...
Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn’t Russian attack