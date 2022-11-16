Video shows close call for kids waiting for school bus

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are reminding drivers about school bus stopping rules after a close call for some kids in Sheboygan County.

On Nov. 15, a deputy was called to investigate a school bus violation. The video shows a vehicle driving through as a school bus was stopped to pick up children. The bus had the stop sign arm out and flashing lights.

“He is very thankful that the kids made sure the coast was clear prior to crossing the road to get on the bus,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “Had the kids not been paying attention, much like the person driving the car, this could have been tragic!”

Amber flashing lights mean the bus is slowing and will soon flash red.

“It indicates you should prepare to stop, it does not mean accelerate and try to beat the bus,” the Sheriff’s Office says.

Red flashing lights mean you have to stop.

A school bus violation could come with a fee of $330 and four points off your driver’s license.

