Valley Transit seeks public input on transit center

Valley Transit buses
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with Valley Transit want to hear from the public about making improvements to the transit center and what riders want to see.

Valley Transit showed a proposal for the transit center Tuesday afternoon. The plan would expand the building, with room for buses to park under an overhang, while adding apartments or office space above. It mirrors the transit center in Eau Claire.

No matter what the decision, Valley Transit believes it’s time to make the transit center better.

“This facility was built around 1989,” general manager Ron McDonald said, “and it’s time for us to look at improving amenities and enhancing the services that Valley Transit provides today and into the future.”

McDonald said Valley Transit will look for a federal grant to help pay for the new facility.

He added that he doesn’t expect fares to increase.

