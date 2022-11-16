Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus

Rep. Janel Brandtjen
Rep. Janel Brandtjen
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former President Donald Trump has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus due to a lack of trust.

State Rep. Janel Brandtjen was told of the decision Friday, according to a letter sent to the lawmaker that was first reported by WisPolitics.com.

Brandtjen’s expulsion from the caucus comes after Republicans failed to win a supermajority in the Assembly and Trump’s endorsed candidate for governor lost to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the swing state.

Brandtjen embraced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and wanted to decertify President Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

