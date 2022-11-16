Some roads slippery for the Wednesday morning drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Roads may be slippery Wednesday morning due to snow and temperatures below freezing.

Snow should taper off Wednesday morning, but the roads could still be an issue as you head to school or work.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Forecast.

Some schools in the northern part of our viewing area are on a two-hour delay. CLICK HERE for the full list.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 map shows most of our area to have “slippery stretches.”

“As temperatures rise into the mid 30s Wednesday, conditions should improve. Another round of spotty, light snow should track across the area Wednesday night and at times on Thursday,” says the First Alert Weather team.

Get the weather when you want it with our First Alert Weather App. CLICK HERE to learn how to download the app to your device.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.