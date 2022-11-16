Some roads slippery for the Wednesday morning drive

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Roads may be slippery Wednesday morning due to snow and temperatures below freezing.

Snow should taper off Wednesday morning, but the roads could still be an issue as you head to school or work.

Some schools in the northern part of our viewing area are on a two-hour delay. CLICK HERE for the full list.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 map shows most of our area to have “slippery stretches.”

“As temperatures rise into the mid 30s Wednesday, conditions should improve. Another round of spotty, light snow should track across the area Wednesday night and at times on Thursday,” says the First Alert Weather team.

