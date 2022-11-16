SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUE INTO THE MORNING

Snow showers will continue overnight with heavier snow bands moving off of Lake Michigan and into eastern Wisconsin. The steadiest snow is likely to fall across Door County and across southern portions of Oconto and Marinette Counties. Areas here may receive more than 4 additional inches of snow. For Green Bay and areas south along the Lakeshore, an additional 2-4″ is possible. Elsewhere, overnight totals likely won’t add up to more than an inch.

Snow should taper off Wednesday morning, but slippery travel can be expected. Temperatures will be in the 20s across the Northwoods... so hazardous conditions are more likely there. As temperatures rise into the mid 30s Wednesday, conditions should improve. Another round of spotty, light snow should track across the area Wednesday night and at times on Thursday.

After the snow slows down, we’ll watch for even colder weather to settle into the area. Highs will be in the 20s after Wednesday. Our wind chills will only be in the teens during Thursday evening’s Packers-Titans game. This cold weather is also going to hang around for the start of the Wisconsin gun-deer hunting season. Saturday’s daybreak temperatures will be in the teens with a gentle southwest breeze. Hunters will also find some tracking snow.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: N 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: W 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Steadier snow north/east of GB... 2-4″ possible. Slippery travel. LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Morning lake flakes. Cloudy skies. Slick roads possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Cloudy, colder, and blustery. Spotty snow showers. HIGH: 29 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. HIGH: 24 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder still. HIGH: 36

