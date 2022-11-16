SNOW ENDING, BUT SLIPPERY ROADS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING

The snow wrapped up this morning and the heaviest snow fell across southern Oconto, southern Marinette and Door Counties. Some spots got 3-5″, with only a slushy inch or two elsewhere. Travel has improved significantly across most of NE Wisconsin. Drivers should still be careful on lesser traveled roads, untreated streets, plus on bridges and overpasses. Also, be alert to icy patches on some sidewalks and parking lots, as temperatures will drop below freezing again tonight.

As a weak disturbance lingers across Wisconsin, skies will stay cloudy for a while. The lack of sun and a brisk north wind will only allow us to rise into the low to middle 30s. A few more light snow showers are possible tonight and into tomorrow. Only minor additional accumulations are expected.

Starting tomorrow, the weather will gradually turn colder. We’re looking at highs only in the 20s through the weekend. It’s going to be blustery at times, which might cause weekend deer hunters some concern. That wind may also drop our wind chills below zero early Sunday morning. It looks like temperatures will be slowly trending back up next week as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: SW/W 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: :Lake flakes ending. Clouds remain. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 34

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. A few snow showers. Less wind. LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Cloudy and colder. A few snow showers. A brisk wind. HIGH: 29 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: Subzero chills early. Mostly sunny. Still blustery. HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold with less wind. HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool with a light breeze. HIGH: 34

