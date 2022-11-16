Packers players sign autographs for Salvation Army; Aaron Rodgers matching donations

Aaron Rodgers signs autographs in the Lambeau Field Atrium (WBAY file image)
Aaron Rodgers signs autographs in the Lambeau Field Atrium (WBAY file image)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are continuing a tradition to sign autographs to raise money for the Salvation Army. And MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is continuing his personal tradition of matching up to $50,000 in donations.

Each week, for the next four weeks, players will sign autographs in the Lambeau Field atrium in exchange for a monetary donation to the Salvation Army of Brown County. The recommended donation is a minimum $20. Rodgers’s donation will double the amount.

Signings start at 6 p.m. Players will be announced before each week’s signing.

Nov. 21: Kenny Clark (DT), De’Vondre Campbell (LB)

Nov. 28: To be announced

Dec. 5: To be announced

Dec. 12: To be announced

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Police respond to home on W. Summer Street in Appleton. Nov. 15, 2022.
Police investigating suspicious death in Appleton
Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman
Fond du Lac Police identify woman found dead in home
A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) against the Arizona Cardinals during the...
Packers cut Amari Rodgers, RB Kylin Hill

Latest News

Packers vs. Titans at Lambeau Field (WBAY file image)
Things to know for the Packers-Titans Thursday night game
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) against the Arizona Cardinals during the...
Packers cut Amari Rodgers, RB Kylin Hill
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry pushes off Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas...
Titans’ Henry poses tough test for Packers run defense
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center left, and Aaron Jones (33), celebrate after...
Schedule leaves Packers no time to celebrate ending slump