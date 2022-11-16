Packers players sign autographs for Salvation Army; Aaron Rodgers matching donations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are continuing a tradition to sign autographs to raise money for the Salvation Army. And MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is continuing his personal tradition of matching up to $50,000 in donations.

Each week, for the next four weeks, players will sign autographs in the Lambeau Field atrium in exchange for a monetary donation to the Salvation Army of Brown County. The recommended donation is a minimum $20. Rodgers’s donation will double the amount.

Signings start at 6 p.m. Players will be announced before each week’s signing.

Nov. 21: Kenny Clark (DT), De’Vondre Campbell (LB)

Nov. 28: To be announced

Dec. 5: To be announced

Dec. 12: To be announced

