Neenah leaders hear concerns about Shattuck school site development

Opponents say the 27-acre site is too small for the developer's plans for apartments, duplexes and houses
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A controversial plan to redevelop the Shattuck Middle School property is before the Neenah city council Wednesday night.

The sale of the property is contingent on rezoning which would give the green light for a large housing complex. Some residents say it’s not the right fit for the neighborhood.

The school, which will close next summer, is being sold as the building will no longer be needed once a new high school is built and ready to open and 5th through 8th grades move to the current high school building.

However, you’ll see signs lining the street in opposition to the redevelopment plan.

As it stands now, the developer, who will make a presentation Wednesday night, is calling for 100 apartments, 36 single-family homes, 16 duplexes, and 16 townhome units.

The property is 27 acres. Neighbors say it’s not big enough for the number of people who would be living there and traffic, too, might be a problem.

“When we look at the development plan, you’re going to have hundreds of people coming into this very small space. There’s plans for a street that’s going to be six feet from a known residence,” Tim Florek of Neenah said.

“We are obligated as the City of Neenah to look into this proposal, this petition by the school district to rezone, so that’s where we are at. We’re obligated to look into that and determine whether or not it’s a feasible project,” Mayor Jane Lang said.

The school property was on the market for 18 months. NorthPointe Development was the only developer to put in a bid.

Wednesday’s public hearing starts at 7 p.m. at city hall.

A final vote on the zoning request is likely to go before the council in early December.

