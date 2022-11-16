Local reactions to Donald Trump’s re-election announcement

Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Former president Donald Trump announced a third bid for the presidency, getting an early start on the 2024 election.

”In order to make America glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump said in an anticipated but expected speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump is expected to face a crowded Republican field for the party’s nomination, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and possibly even his former running mate and vice president, Mike Pence.

There’s no doubt some Republicans are cheering the announcement but others aren’t completely convinced yet that Trump is the one to take on Joe Biden or whoever the Democratic candidate might be in two years.

Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-Glenbeulah) is in Washington, DC, right now. He told Action 2 News some of his congressional colleagues did make the trip to Mar-a-Lago to witness Trump’s announcement.

Two years ago, Grothman campaigned heavily for Trump in his district, but he also tells me that he attended a rally in Green Bay recently in support of Tim Michels for governor where Ron DeSantis spoke. So Grothman isn’t sure right now who he might back this time around.

“I worked so hard for President Trump last time, and it was very difficult to get some people to vote for him with all of these tweets. I was hoping he would become a little more disciplined. We’re not there yet, so we’ll see what happens in the future,” Grothman said.

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats too are sounding off. Many say Trump running for president doesn’t change their strategy, and the focus for the next two years will remain on advancing their legislative goals.

“Throughout the midterm cycle we spoke to a lot of Republicans that did not want Trump to be back in office or the candidate for their party, so hoping for their sake, for our country’s sake that does not come to fruition,” Outagamie County Democratic Party Chair Emily Tseffos said.

Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 -- in fact, putting him over the top in the electoral college vote -- but he lost the Badger State in his re-election bid two years ago by a little more than one-half of one percent. He fought to have that result overturned and paid $3 million for a recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties, which found 45 more votes for Trump and 132 votes for Biden.

